FATE/ GRAND ORDER CAMELOT: New English Subbed Trailer Streamed

Fate/ Grand Order's first movie has released a brand new promo, that is subtitled in English. Hit the jump to check out the new footage of the film!

Fate/Grand OrderThe Movie Devine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot, is the first film in the series and is going to be released through Aniplex of America. The series is based on the the mobile games and this film project will cover the game's story in a structure of two films. The first film will be titled Wandering: Agateram and the second will be titled Paladin: Agateram.

With Production IG producing the film, many creators from various other projects including directors Kei Suezawa and Kazuto Arai who worked on FLCL Progressive; the films promise to be some thing both well crafted and animated, but also directed wit the highest quality. Takashi Takeuchi will also be apart of the films as a character designer, promising consistency as he has done designs for the entire Fate franchise.

A new, English subbed trailer, was recently released for the project, thanks to Aniplex of America. While the video is short, it shows off a lot of what to expect from the story, and the cast of characters involved. Make sure to check out the footage below!





