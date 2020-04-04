FATE/ GRAND ORDER: FINAL SINGULARITY Released A New English Subtitled Trailer

Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon, will be getting a new anime that is based on the smartphone game. Hit the jump for the new trailer!

Aniplex and Aniplex of America have begun streaming some awesome new footage for the upcoming Fate/Grand Order anime adaption, Fate/ Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon. The anime will be an adaption of the smartphone game, that released in 2015, of the same name. The game is one of many other anime adaptions the game has spawned.

To maintain some continuity between the series, Solomon will be produced by the same team that worked on Fate/ Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia. On top of that the game is also spawning a two film project surrounding the Camelot storyline. On top of making the dense and interesting universe, of the game, more accessible to fans; all of these films and series coming goes to show the sprawling universe of Fate/ Grand Order, as a whole.

In most recent news, a brand new, English subtitled trailer for Fate/ Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon has been released. The video shows of new footage, giving fans an idea of what to expect. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new series? Hoping to catch the show upon release? Make sure to share your thoughs in the usual spot! Fate/ Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon should be releasing information on the premiere at a later date.