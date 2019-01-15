FATE/GRAND ORDER U.S.A. TOUR Begins Next Month, Here Are The Details

Fate/Grand Order is a popular mobile game that came out three years ago. The game has inspired a U.S.A. Tour event launching next month. Here is more information on the event.

The official Aniplex of America site has announced that the next project in the Fate/Grand franchise is a tour event titled Fate/Grand Order U.S.A. Tour 2019. The event begins in the California Market Center on February 23. The tour goes through various anime conventions, some big names hosting the event and their schedules are:



Anime Central May 17-19

Anime Expo July 4-7

Anime Weekend Atlanta October 31-November 3

Anime NYC November 15-17



Voice actors of the franchise, Kanas Ueda (Rin Tohasaka, Ishtar) and Satoshi Tsuruoka (Arash, Gilles de Rais, Caligula Spartacus) and producer Yosuke Shiokawa will be having a panel where they will interact with fans.

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play, turn-based combat RPG for mobile in which the players take on the role of a Master, being able to summon powerful heroes known as Servants to fight against different enemies. The first part of the game was released in Japan in the summer of 2015 and has seven chapters, in addition to the first chapter of part 1.5.

The game also features a second part titled Fate/Grand Order: Cosmos in the Lost Belt, as well as a virtual reality game for PlayStation VR titled Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight and another game called Fate/Grand Order Arcade.