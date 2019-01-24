 FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVENS FEEL II Has Already Topped Records In Six Days!
FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVENS FEEL II Has Already Topped Records In Six Days!

FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVENS FEEL II Has Already Topped Records In Six Days!

The latest film in the Fate/Stay Night series has already topped some major records in Japan for box office numbers. Hit the jump to see its overall earnings!

marvelfreek94 | 1/24/2019
It's no surprise that the Fate/Stay Night series is one of the highest rated anime series in Japan. What is a big surprise is that it is now one of the film series in the world that has manged to make more money in its first week than its sequel was able to in the same amount of time. As a quick update on the film trilogy, Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost Butterly has already reached one billion Yen in its first six days! In comparison, the first film in the series reached a billion a whole two weeks after its initial release. Needless to say, the film series has been a rousing success.
 


The film opened on January 12th, in Japan, and was number 1 for its opening weekend! The series has already had a 23% increase in sales in comparison to the first. Does this excited you for the final film in the trilogy? Makes you want to see the latest film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! 
