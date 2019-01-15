FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL - II. LOST BUTTERFLY Reveals U.S. Premiere Date

The second anime film in the trilogy produced by Ufotable, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly , has revealed its official U.S. release date. Here is more.

The official FateStayNightUS Twitter account has announced the official release date of upcoming sequel anime film Fate/sta night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly. The movie will make its U.S. debut on February 23rd at the Regal L.A. LIVE!.



Tickets for the movie will go on sale on January 17 at 11:00 A.M. PST at the following link. The movie is teasing a special giveaway and special guest during the screenings. A nationide release will launch on March 14 with distribution by Fathom Events.

The film is premiered on January 12 in Japan and is the second title in the trilogy produced by Ufotable. Lost Butterfly is developed by the same people from the previous film. It is directed by Tomonori Sudo, Hikaru Kondo produces it, Akira Hiyama writes the script, Yuki Kajiura develops the music and Aniplex of America holds the English license.

The first film in the trilogy, Presage Flower, aired on October 14, 2017 with 120 minutes or run-time. Lost Butterfly is the fourth adaptation developed from Ufotable's Type-Moon works. The Kara no Kyokai films were the first, then we got the Fate/stay night television series and finally the Unlimited Blade Works anime series.

