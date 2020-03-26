FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL III. SPRING SONG Delayed Till Late Spring

With the current state ofthe world, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it truly feels like the entire world has to put itself on an indefinite pause. This can be felt, potentially in the most recognizeable way, in popular culture. Content being filmed going on pause, films already released being fast tracked to digital, and unreleased content being pushed back to a later date. The effects can even be filmed in Japan's animation teams as the world tries to adjust to its new reality.



The Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel film franchise has been releasing in Japan (and in North America) since 2017. The third film in the series, Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel iii. Spring Song, was the next film set to release on March 28th, in Japan. However, as more cases of the disease began to spring up again, in the country, new closures were implemented which included movie theaters. This has officially pushed the film's release back from March 28th to April 25th.







While this delay may come as a bit of a let down to fans, it is most assuredly the safest way to keep the people safe and healthy, and allows all the fans to enjoy the film in theaters, together, happily and healthy. Thoughts on this current update? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!