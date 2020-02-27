FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL III. SPRING SONG Will Be Getting A North American Release
The Fate/Stay Night Heaven's Feel film series has been quite the hit for many fans of the Fate franchise. Each film has done very well in the box office, with the third coming to Japan this spring, and it was only a matter of time before North America would be getting word on when the film will be coming. Not only has the North American release been confirmed; but so has the premier date and screening location.
The third film in the Fate/Stay Night Heaven's Feel film series will be reaching North American theater screens! Hit the jump for more info on the release!
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song will be reaching North American theaters, thanks to Aniplex of America, this spring. With each film performing in top spots at the box office, it is safe to assume that the third will be no different in both Japan and in North America.
Excited for the North American release? Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song, will be coming to the Orpheum Theater in LA at 7pm, with tickets on sale this Friday at 2pm EST; and hitting theaters, in Japan, on March 28th. Make sure to share your thoughts on the comments in the usual spot!
