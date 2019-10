FINAL FANTASY XV: THE DAWN OF THE FUTURE Novel's English Version Delayed To 2020

fans who are thirsting for more of the canceledDLC adventures will have to sit tight for a little longer. It has been announced that the novelhas had it's release for English speaking fans delayed. The English version of the novels will now be releasing on June 23rd 2020. Sadly there has been no explanation for the delay.After being announced as part of the Square Enix and Penguin Random House distribution collaboration,English version was originally going to have a fall 2019 release window. The novels launched in Japan on April 25th 2019.The novel will have four stories featuring characters from the series in it. There is one for Aranea, another for Ardyn that is based on his expansion, one for Lunafreya, and finally a story for Noctis. The novel will also feature 50 pieces of concept art and full-color images in it.What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a fan of? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving a comment in the usual spot down below!