FIREWORKS Set To Be Released On DVD By GKIDS and Shout! In November

Based on the live-action short film of the same name, the Japanese film Fireworks, directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and produced by Genki Kawamura, will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray by GKIDS and Shout! Factory on November 20th.

Fireworks is a romantic drama that tells a heartwarming story of young love and features sci-fi fantasy elements. The film follows two classmates, Norimichi (Ryan Shanahan) and Yusuke (Aaron Dallas Villa), who live in a coastal town in Northern Honshu.



Both the high schoolers harbor a crush for their classmate Nazuna (Brooklyn Nelson), but neither of them are able to tell her how they feel. To Nazuna’s dismay, her mother, who is remarrying, decides to move their family out to Tokyo. Once Norimichi learns that Nazuna’s unhappy with her mother’s decision, he decides to help her run away, but their plans are halted when the two come across a metaphysical crystal sphere that is capable of altering reality.

The DVD will come equipped with bonus features, which will be divulged closer to the DVD release date.

Back in early July, Fireworks had a limited release in select U.S. theaters, which was sponsored by Fathom Events and GKIDS. The trailer for Fireworks can be viewed here.