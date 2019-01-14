FREE! DIVE TO THE FUTURE New Film And Episode, Here Are The Details

The official KyoaniChannel YouTube channel has uploaded a new 48-second promotional video for the upcoming projects from the Free! Dive to the Future franchise. The series will be releasing three new projects: a recap film, a new episode and a complete new film. The recap film and episode are out on July 5 and the new film will hit screens on summer 2020.



The anime series aired from July 12, 2018 to September 27, 2018 and has 12 episodes. Funimation holds the North American license and is streaming the show in its website. Crunchyroll is streaming the English-subtitled version. Kyoto Animation and Animation Do were the studios behind it.



The new film coming in 2020 serves as a sequel to the anime series. Kyoto Animation is back as the head studio but no information on the staff and cast has been shared. As soon as more information on the films and new episode pops up, we will let you know.



In the new series, Haruka, who is attending college in Tokyo, meets Asahi again and reawakens his memories from his middle school years, including those of Ikuya. Makoto is working toward a new dream while he is in Tokyo together with Haruka. Rin has an unexpected meeting in Sydney. As they await their new futures, will they see a new fight ahead? Or will they instead confront the past they left behind?

Free! Dive to the Future film is out on July 5