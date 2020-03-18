FRUITS BASKET: A Brand New Trailer For The Series' Second Season Has Released

The highly successful anime, Fruits Basket, based on Natsuki Takaya's manga of the same name; has been made and remade in anime form to high praise. The new series has already had one season and has plans to cover the entire manga storyline. With that, many fans were waiting for more news, in regards to the second season, and it appears that that wish has been granted.



Recently, a brand new trailer has been released overviewing the events to come for the main characters of the show. With that, a whole new trailer for the second seson was also released! Make sure to check out the brand new footage below!







Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your feelings on it in the commetns! Fruits Basket season 2 releases on April 6th!