FRUITS BASKET: Another Trailer Has Begun Streaming For The Highly Praised Second Season

As the second half of the season approaches, a new trailer has been revealed for the latest episodes of Fruits Basket . Hit the jump to see the brand new footage and the brand new ending song!

From 1998 to 2006, Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga captured the attention of readers with a unique storyline and fun characters. The mang series published in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine and ran for a total of 23 volumes.

For years the series has had multiple spin-offs and even an anime series in 2001. The anime that premiered in the early 2000s was unable to cover the entirety of the series; however, that has changed with a brand new show that released last year.

The most recent series was adapted by Yoshihide Ibata (FLCL Progressive) over at TMS Entertainment and, with this whole new staff, plans to adapt the entirety of the manga. As of now, the series has completed the first season and released the second season this April.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the English simuldub of the series was put on hold but, thanks to Funimation, the English dub of the series is streaming. A brand new, English subtitled trailer has also been released for the second half of the season has released and features the opening theme "Home" by Asako Toki and the ending theme "Eden" by Monkey Majik.

With the new part of the season coming soon, make sure to check out the new trailer! Also, don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section below!





When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!



Fruits Basket Season 2 will continue with new episodes this summer!