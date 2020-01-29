GIBIATE: New Visual For Anime Released By Artist Yoshitaka Amano
Gibiate is a new anime that tells the story of a Japan in the future that falls victim to a violent and widespread virus that turns its victims into creaturs based on their age, sex and race while a ninja and samurai from Japan's Edo era end up in this apocalyptic future. The series has already released some promotional footage and given a release window but now, a brand new key visual has been revealed from the great Yoshitaka Amano! Amano is best known for work on the Vampire Hunter D series and the Final Fantasy series. Make sure to check out the awesome piece below.
Excited for the new series? Love the art? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Gibiate is premiering in Japan this summer!
