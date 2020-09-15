GIN REI: The Classic Anime Is Finally Getting A Home Release Thanks To Discotek

The anime media distributor Discotek, has announced that the classic anime Gin Rei will be getting a brand new home video release. Hit the jump to learn more about the announcement!

Back in the 90s, the world of anime was a very different one. Leaning more into a darker realm and relying heavily on the ideas of robotics and transhumanism, with shows like Evangelion and films like Ghost in the Shell, the medium was ready to show the world just how capable they are of mature storytelling.

The style also played an important role in this era of anime, either with clothes or even the animation itself. One fine example is from the 1994 OVA series Gin Rei, mixing robots with a beautifully animated and styled female lead; the series has been a hit among a ton of viewers from that time, and now, new viewers will be able to enjoy it as well!

The Florida based media company Discotek prides itself on bringing anime to homes with Blu-Ray and DVD releases of some of the best widely and little known anime. Recently, they have announced a massive list of upcoming releases, which includes Gin Rei, which even has a proper release window!

While there is no guarantee, the anime is expected to release sometime later this year or even early next year. We would love to hear your thoughts on the announcement in the comments!





In episode one, Ginrei's dress is stolen, only to be used to fool the enemy. The second episode deals with a giant robot made "exactly" in her image. Finally, the third episode concerns Tetsugyu and Ginrei investigating a lost research team in a "Wild West" desert setting.



Gin Rei will release on either late 2020 or early 2021!