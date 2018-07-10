GIRLY AIR FORCE Anime Reveals New Key Visual And Promotional Video

Studio Satelight's upcoming action sci-fi anime series, Girly Air Force , has released a new promotional video and information on the staff and cast. Here is what we know so far.

The official avex pictures has uploaded a new 42 second video for the upcoming series, Girly Air Force. The video shows various shots of the main characters in action and gives us information on the cast and staff of the project.



Katsumi Ono is the director, Shingo Nagai is under series composition, Asaki Tohsaka is performing the character draft, Asagi Toosaka is the original character designer and Kouji Natsumi is the original creator of the franchise. The voice cast is the following: Yuuka Morishima as Gripen, Ryota Osaka as Kei Narutani, Yuka Morishima as Gripen, Hitomi Owada as Eagle, Izawa Shiori as Phantom and Lynn as Song Minghua.



Satelight studio is performing animation duties, I've Sound is in charge of the music and the opening is titled Run Girls, Run!. Girly Air Force has a release date of January 2019 with no opening or ending theme revealed yet.