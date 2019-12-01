GIRLY AIR FORCE Anime Series Reveals 12-Episode Season 1

Studio Satelight's upcoming action sci-fi anime series, Girly Air Force , has revealed its total count of 12 episodes in season 1. Here is more information on the series.

The official Girly Air Force website has revealed the total episode count of 12 for its first season. The anime adaptation of author Koji Natsumi's light novel series will release three Blu-ray and DVD packages with the following dates: March 29, April 26 and May 24.

The show premiered on January 10, 2019.

Katsumi Ono is the director, Shingo Nagai is under series composition, Asaki Tohsaka is performing the character draft, Asagi Toosaka is the original character designer and Kouji Natsumi is the original creator of the franchise. The voice cast is the following: Yuuka Morishima as Gripen, Ryota Osaka as Kei Narutani, Yuka Morishima as Gripen, Hitomi Owada as Eagle, Izawa Shiori as Phantom and Lynn as Song Minghua.

Satelight studio is performing animation duties, I've Sound is in charge of the music and the opening is titled Break the Blue! by Run Girls, Run!. The ending theme is Colorful Wing by Gripen, Eagle and Phantom. The light novel series has been publishing since September 10, 2014.







Mysterious flying creatures known as Zai suddenly appear, and in order to fight the creatures, mankind creates fighter aircraft called "Daughters," as well as the automatic fighting mechanism "Anima," which are shaped like human girls. The story centers on a young man named Kei Narutani, who yearns to fly in the sky, and an Anima considered to be humanity's trump card, a girl name Gripen.