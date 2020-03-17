GLEIPNIR: New Trailer Reveals Next Broadcast Date For Anime

GLEIPNIR has recently revealed some new footage, visual and a broadcast date, for the series! Hit the jump for all of the new info!

It looks like a slew of news and footage is coming from the new series GLEIPNIR, by Sun Takeda. The show tells the story of a high school boy who discovers the power to tunr into a giant dog with an oversized revolver and zipper down its back. He also tells a girl he cares for about this power and she decides to use this power to help track down the sister who killed her family.



Ahead of the release, a new visual and trailer was released for the new edgy love comedy series. Make sure to check out the new footage for the series below!





Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! GLEIPNIR will be releasing, in Japan, on April 5th!