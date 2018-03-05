Go Beyond Plus Ultra With MY HERO ACADEMIA Themed Snacks In The Japan Crate
Funimation has announced that they will be doing a team up with the subscripton box service Japan Crate to help bring fans a collaboration of heroic proportions. The theme of next months box is the popular anime series My Hero Academia. Inside of the box subscribers will recieve some super snacks and some unique merchandise to enjoy while watching the shows latest episode. Take a look at the crate down below:
The My Hero Academia Japan Crate will include artwork, an illustrated booklet, and a limited edition collectible pin featuring a hero from the franchise. Take a look at some of the awesome snacks you will get in the box down below:
For the fans who feel that is not enough, Japan Crate will select one subscriber for a Sugoi Crate that includes a My Hero Academia skinned PlayStation 4 console, premium figures, apparel, and a lot more goodies for the ultimate fans. If you wish to subscribe click here!
What was your favorite part of the box? Are you going to be ordering the Japan Crate? Let us know what snack you would want in the comment section down below!
