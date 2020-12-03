GOLDEN KAMUY: New Character Trailer Released For Newest OVA

Golden Kamuy has released a brand new character trailer for Shinton, to build excitement for the most recent OVA. Hit the jump to check it out!

Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy began in 2014 and has been running since, spawning a highly successful anime in the process. The series has reached its 19th volume and will be releasing its 20th this September. Recently, some awesome news was released to build excitement for its most recent OVA.



Adapting the "Forbidden" "Shinton Animal Chronicles" Storyline, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan has released a new promo for its fourth OVA, that features the character Shinton Anehata. Make sure to check out the new ad below!







Excited for the new OVA? The 23 minute long episode will be shipping on September 18th with the special edition of the 23rd manga volume! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

