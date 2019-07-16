HELLO WORLD: New Trailer Reveals Brand New Theme Songs
Tomohiko Ito's (Sword Art Online) Hello World, is a brand new anime film that is set to release for this fall. Recently, some new trailers were released for the film that showcase some of the new theme songs for the film. The first song, "Yesterday" will be performed by Official HIGE DANdism and the second, "Shin Sekai" is set to be performed by OKAMOTO's. Make sure to check out the promos and new key poster below!
Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Expect Hello World to release on September 20th of this year in Japan, with the sondtrack to release on September 18th.
