HIBIKE! EUPHONIUM: CHIKAI NO FINALE Reveals New Visual, Cast And Release Date

Studio Kyoto Animation's upcoming drama music school anime film, Hibike! Euphonium Movie 3 Chikai no Finale , has revealed a new key visual and additional cast. Here is more.

The official anime-eupho website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming drama anime film Hibike! Euphonium: Chikai no Finale as well as additional cast information. The image below features the main characters of the show with their respective instrument and the release date on the bottom. The new cast members are:

Sora Amamiya

Ayaka Nanase

Misaki Kuno

Shimba Tsuchiya



The film premieres in Japan on April 19 and serves as a sequel to the Hibike Euphonium 2 anime series. Here is the previously announced cast of the film, they will be portraying their characters from the series:



Tomoyo Kurosawa

Ayaka Asai

Moe Toyota

Chika Anzai

Haruki Ishiya

Konomi Fujimura

Yuri Yamaoka

Kenjiro Tsuda

Miyuki Kobori

Minako Kotobuki

Takahiro Sakurai



Mutsuo Shinohara is the art director, Akiyo Takeda serves as the film's color designer, Hiroyuki Takahashi is under instrument design, Kazuya Takao performs director of photography duties, Yota Tsuruoka is the sound director and Masahiro Ōwada supervises music.



The prequel anime series aired from October 6, 2016 to December 29, 2016 and has 13 episodes. Kyoto Animation was the studio behind it and Ponycan USA has the North American license. The anime adapts the manga series written by Hami and illustrated by Ayano Takeda.







Hibike! Euphonium Movie: Chikai no Finale will tell the story of Kumiko Oumae and others as second-year students.