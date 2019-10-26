HIGH SCHOOL FLEET: Trailer Streaming For The New Movie
It looks like the Blue Mermaids are back, and thanks to A-1 Pictures, on the big screen! Based on the anime of the same name, High School Fleet: The Movie will follow the young, female sailors, the Blue Mermaids, as they organize a new high school sports and culture festival. The trailer for the film was reelased recently and can be viewed, through Twitter, below! Make sure to check it out below!
Man the torpedoes! A brand new trailer for High School Fleet: The Movie, has been released! Hit the jump to watch the new footage!
Excited for the upcoming new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! High School Fleet: The Movie releases, in Japan, January 18, 2020!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]