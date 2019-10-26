 HIGH SCHOOL FLEET: Trailer Streaming For The New Movie
Man the torpedoes! A brand new trailer for High School Fleet: The Movie, has been released! Hit the jump to watch the new footage!

10/26/2019
It looks like the Blue Mermaids are back, and thanks to A-1 Pictures, on the big screen! Based on the anime of the same name, High School Fleet: The Movie will follow the young, female sailors, the Blue Mermaids, as they organize a new high school sports and culture festival. The trailer for the film was reelased recently and can be viewed, through Twitter, below! Make sure to check it out below!


Excited for the upcoming new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! High School Fleet: The Movie releases, in Japan, January 18, 2020!
