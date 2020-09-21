HORIMIYA: A Brand New Promo For The Upcoming Anime Is Not Streaming

The first TV promo for the new anime, Horimiya , has started streaming. Hit the jump to check out the new footage for the romantic new series!

Initially released in 2011 in the pages of Monthly G Fantasy, Daisuke Hagiwara's romantic comedy series Horimiya has been a huge hit for fans of the genre. With 15 compiled volumes released, so far, the series has shown no signs of stopping just yet!

Telling the story of two people who seem different on the outside but are very different behind closed doors; the duo find soulmates in one another and begin a story set while they attend school. Since the manga was such a success, an anime was announced that is being directed by Masashi Ishihama (Persona 5 The Animation) over at CloverWorks.

Until now, there had not been too much news ahead of the release of the anime; however, all of that has changed since the release of its first key visual. Now that the series' first official promo has been released and features a ton of new footage!

While there is still much more to learn before the premiere, it's nice to see what to expect in the meantime!



At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!



Horimiya will premiere in Japan in January 2021!