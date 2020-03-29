HYPNOSIS MIC - DIVISION RAP BATTLE -: New PV Released For The Upcoming Anime

A brand new anime is coming to Japan and aims to put a new twist on rap battles. Hit the jump to see the new series that stars Hypnosis Mic!

The idea of mixed media musical projects is still something that hasn't completely broken through to the mainstream yet. However, it still has an audience and there is no better place for it to start than in Japan! Hypnosis Mic is a rap battle project that has toured and even had CDs and manga released. Now, it looks like the crew is going to be breaking into the anime scene!

The new series, Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima, takes many rap battle crews and puts them in a situation where turf wars are decided based on said rap battles. It is a weird concept for a dystopian future but something that is sure to prove creative! The series will be animated by A-1 Pictures and has also added Minako Shiba, from Black Butler, to work on character design!

Recently, a new PV was released showing off some of the animation and the opening theme "Hypnosis Mic -Rhyme Anima-" , which is performed by the 12 person group. Make sure to check it out below!



Excited for the new series? Ready for more epic rap battles? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima is set to premiere, this July, in Japan!