HYPNOSIS MIC -DIVISION RAP BATTLE- RHYME ANIMA: Anime Premiere Delayed Due To COVID-19

In 2017, a brand new rap project began, titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- was released. The project featured voice actors who acted as their personas, for the series and featured rap groups by the name of Ikebukuro Division Busters Bros, Yokohama Division Mad Trigger Crew, and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple; to name a few. The project was such a massive success that an anime series was announced to be released.

The upcoming anime, titled Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima, is to feature such creative minds as Katsumi Ono (Yu-Go-Oh! 5D's) as director, writer Shin Yoshida (Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise) and character designer Minako Shiba (Black Butler). The series would be created under A-1 Pictures and was set to release this Summer. However, due to the current state of the world; a recent announcement was made that has affected that release window.

According to the production committee of the upcoming anime, the series' July premiere has been delayed, due to COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is exclusively for the health and safety of the cast and crew. These delays have not only affected the upcoming series, but also the second stage play and an official guide book. All delayed until further notice. The one piece of news to hold onto from this delay is that the team has a release window for later in the year, in sight.





Sad to see the series delayed? Happy that there is at least a goal date in mind for release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below! Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima is set to premiere sometime in October!