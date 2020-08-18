HYPNOSIS MIC - DIVISION RAP BATTLE - RHYME ANIMA: Upcoming Series Announces Premiere Date

With the anime component to the multimedia franchise, Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima announced some time ago, the official release date has been announced! Hit the jump for more info!

Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - began back in 2017 as a multimedia rap project that began with live productions. The productions revolved around competing rap teams around Japan as they vocally battle it out on colorful sets. Since the success of the live shows, the multimedia franchise has branched out to the giant that it is today.

From anime to manga, the franchise has already begun to make its mark in the pop culture world of Japan, with its series having been announced for some time. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has been making its way through the world, one of the many projects forced to delay was the franchise anime adaption Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima.

For quite some time, fans have been waiting for an announcement of any form that the series would be returning soon, and now, it looks like the answer was finally given! According to the official website of the series, the anime will be premiering this October!

While no promos were released that can be viewed in this region, fans can expect more updates as the premiere draws closer.





Set in a future Japan where weapons are outlawed, Hypnosis Mic follows rival gangs in Tokyo as they fight turf wars through rap battles. Rappers make use of the Hypnosis Mic, a microphone allowing their words to directly affect people's psyches. Central to the story are Buster Bros!



Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anime will be releasing in Japan on October 2nd!