IDOLISH7: A New Trailer For The Second Season Has Released

The idol centric anime series, IDOLiSH7 has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming season. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

The hit series, IDOLiSH7, which tells the story of 7 idols who face various challenges, is gearing up for its second season. After its first successful season, fans are clamoring for more from the idol group. Thankfully, the wait is almost over!

Recently, a brand new trailer was released for the second season that features brand new footage and a new song! The song, Perfection Gimmick, which is performed by IDOLiSH7, can be seen in the new trailer as well! Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! IDOLiSH7 hits screens, in Japan, on April 5th and the first episode is streaming on Crunchyroll for every region,except Asia!