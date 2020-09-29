I'M STANDING ON A MILLION LIVES: The Brand New Show's Ending Theme Has Been Revealed

The ending theme for the upcoming anime I'm Standing on a Million Lives has been revealed! Hit the jump to give a listen to the brand new song!

As everyone who has read manga or watched anime knows, the isekai genre is about a person who lives in the normal world transported to a fantasy realm by many different means. Once in this fantasy realm, the main character will either try to get back home or make the best of their new lives.

I'm Standing on a Million Lives is a story that detracts from the normal isekai tropes. Created by writer Naoki Yamakawa and illustrator Akinari Nao, the series follows a listless young man who is transported to a fantasy world with three young women. From there, he is forced to take up more responsibility and be less selfish if he ever plans to survive in this new world.

An anime was recently greenlit that is coming to Japan in October, and news has been steadily coming in as the premiere gets closer! A new video has recently come out that plays the brand new ending time "Carpe Diem" by Liyuu!

Clearly, the show will do its best to make sure viewers learn to seize the day, and that is a message that is more important now than ever. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new song in the comments below!





Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he’s supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!



I'm Standing on a Million Lives begins airing in Japan on October 2nd!