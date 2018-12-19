I''S: Live Action Opening And Ending Themes Revealed!

The live action adaption of Masakaza Katsura's I''s manga has revealed the opening and ending theme videos for the series. Check it out!

Masakaza Katsura's manga series I"s manga, which began in 1997 to 2000, announced some time ago of a live action adaption of its source material. Now, the Youtube of the Skyper! channel revealed two videos in relation to the new series. The first being the opening theme song by Migiwa Takezawa called, "yesterdays"; the second being the ending theme, performed by Ms. Green Apple, called "Coffee". Feel free to check out the videos below!













The story of the series' 15 volumes, as told by Viz Media: " Shy Ichitaka has a crush on his high school classmate Iori, but ever since she posed for semi-provocative swimsuit photos in a magazine, she's had a lot of sleazy guys hitting on her. Ichitaka's afraid to make his feelings known in case she thinks he's just another creep. Torn between his physical feelings for Iori and his desire for real love, Ichitaka's life gets more complicated when his childhood friend Itsuki moves back from America and ends up living in his house! Itsuki's no longer the young girl Ichitaka remembers - she's a babe who is open with her feelings and not shy about walking around in a towel!" The live action series is set to premier of December 21st, with 13 episodes, on the BS Skyper! channel and its streaming service! Excited for the new show? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

