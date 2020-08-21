ISHIDA AND ASAKURA: A Brand New Teaser To The Comedy Anime Has Begun Streaming

Popular comedy manga and anime, Ishida and Asakura has released a brand new promo video for the English dub of the series! Hit the jump to check it out and see some of the cast announcements!

Comedy has bee considered one of the best forms of entertainment and is even one of the oldest genres, as well. Comedy also can bring people together with the most outrageous subject matter, be it for plots or the jokes themselves.

In 2011, manga creator Masao launched the series Ishida and Asakura in the pages of Shonengahosha's Young King magazine and Monthly Young King. The comedy series followed two high school boys, one who wants to be a teacher due to an obsession he has with his female instructors and the other who dreams of opening up a flower shop with the other due to his unchecked romantic feelings toward him. Overall, the series released 15 chapters and two compiled volumes.

Since then, the manga has even celebrated an anime series that released in Japan as two-minute shorts in 2013. Around seven years later, Ascendant Animation has announced that they will be adapting the anime for English audiences and will include a very diverse cast from various preferences and cultural backgrounds and have even announced some of the cast members!

The main two characters, Ishida and Asakura, will be voiced by Joshua Waters and Cole Feuchter, respectively. A brand new teaser was also released that can be seen below! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series in the comments below

#IshidaAndAsakura is a slapstick gag comedy anime featuring the daily lives of two high school boys, Ishida and Asakura. This short clip is a SMALL taste of the craziness that this show is. Stay tuned to here and other outlets for information on the full cast, crew, and release. pic.twitter.com/ySSJThTspR — Ascendent Animation (@AscendedAnime) August 19, 2020

Ishida & Asakura focuses on the title characters—the stoic Ishida and the lecherous Asakura—and the bizarre students and teachers that populate their high school. Asakura is obsessed with curvaceous women and dreams of becoming a teacher in order to be surrounded by attractive girls all day. Ishida dreams of running a flower shop together with Asakura after they finish high school, and appears to have strong homosexual feelings for his best friend, although this is always played for laughs.



Ishida and Asakura will release its English dub soon!