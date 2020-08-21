JAPAN SINKS 2020: A New Compilation Film Has Been Announced With A New Visual

Following the massive success of the anime, Japan Sinks 2020 , a brand new compilation film has been announced to be coming to theaters in Japan! Hit the jump for more information!

For the majority of people who watch films and television, they love a good natural disaster story. When done well, they can be a compelling story about the human condition and seeing them at their worst and their best as they overcome the world turning against them; at its worst, it can be a fun Saturday of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Science SARU and Masaaki Yuasa's Japan Sinks 2020 has been the most recent entry into the genre and premiered on Netflix this past July. Based on the acclaimed novel by Sakyo Komatsu, the series follows a family trying to survive after a devastating earthquake spells disaster for the island of Japan.

Following its release, the anime yielded very positive reactions, and now Japan will be airing a compilation film later this year! While it hasn't been confirmed whether or not the film will feature new stories or a condensed version of the anime, there was a new key visual that was released to tease fans.

Stay tuned for more information as it comes and make sure to check out the brand new anime on Netflix! We would love to hear r your thoughts on the new film in the comments below!





The story centers on the Mutō family, and the siblings Ayumu and Gō. The four members of the Mutō family are caught in an earthquake that hits Tokyo, and attempt to escape the city, while disaster claws at their heels.



Japan Sinks 2020 will release its compilation film in Japan on November 13th!