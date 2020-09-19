JUJUTSU KAISEN: A Brand New Promo Video Has Released Showcasing The New Theme Song

A brand new video for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen video has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footages and the new opening song!

Just in time for the fall season, a brand new anime adaption of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to both Japan and the Crunchyroll streaming service. The series follows a young man who, possessed by a creature called a curse, goes to a sorcery school to use his abilities for good and to fight evil curses.

Since the announcement of the anime, there have been multiple casting reveals and promo videos! Recently, there has even been a short, brand new promo video streaming ahead of its October release!

The new video features a ton of new footage of the action-packed anime and reveals the shows opening song! The opening song, "Kaikai Kitan," is performed by the singer Eve and fits the series perfectly.

With the show releasing in Japan and as a Crunchyroll Original, there will be many opportunities to reach the broadest possible audience for what could be another great supernatural action anime. Make sure to check out the promo below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.



Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere in Japan and on Crunchyroll on October 2nd!