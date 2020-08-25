JUJUTSU KAISEN: New Art Featuring The Cast Of The Upcoming Series Has Been Revealed

Before the release of the next great shonen anime, Jujutsu Kaisen a new character visual sheet, featuring the main cast, has been revealed. Hit the jump to see who will be featured in the series!

Another fantastic series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump is making its way to Crunchyroll later this fall called Jujutsu Kaisen. The bizarre yet action-packed series follows a young man that enters a school of sorcery to help combat these negative specters, called curses, that run rampant in the world.

The series is being developed at Studio MAPPA and features names that worked on series such as Attack on Titan, Parasyte -the maxim-, and Mob Psycho 100! Songhoo Park (The God of High School) will be directing the series and will be making sure that he brings the same energy from his recent works.

Recently, a brand new character sheet was released that looks at all of the main cast members that will be in the series. Aside from such a large cast, the lineup is wildly unique, featuring both human characters and even a panda!

While no one knows precisely what the new series will bring in terms of style and action, it will no doubt be a significant hit. We would love to hear your thoughts on the latest looks at the characters in the comments below!





A boy fights... for "the right death." Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.



Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere on Crunchyroll this October!