KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS: THE BATTLE OF UNATO Joins Netflix This Fall
In a brief bit of news coming out of the streaming service, Netflix, the anime film Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato will be coming to the library of hit anime exclusives such as Ultraman and Kengan Ashura. The film is actually a sequel to the anime of the same name that began in 2016. While no trailer footage has been announced, fans can expect the series to release this fall.
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato is being added to the pantheon of Netlfix anime, this fall. Hit the jump for all of the info on the release!
Excited for this 'steampunk survival story' to be introduced to new viewers? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato releases on Netflix on September 13th!
