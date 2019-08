KENGAN ASHURA: Netflix Announces Release Date Of Second Part

released its first part on July 31st, through Netflix, and it was an immediate hit for fans. The hyper violent action series, based on Yabako Sadrovich's hit manga has created quite a following, since the series began streaming overseas. Now, the series has revealed that the second part will be coming later this year so the full first season will be able to be seen!While it may not be a big piece of news, the release of part 2 has been highly anticipated and greatly appreciated. With Netflix attempting to be the bleeding edge hub for anime overseas, are you excited for the release? Wondering why full seasons get split in half? Share your thoughts in the comments!part 2 releases, on Netflix, on October 31st!