KENGAN ASHURA: Series Having A Special Screening At Anime Expo With Creators

This years anime expo promises to have a lot of special screenings; including an episode of Kengan Ashura! Hit the jump to see what other special goodies are in store!

This summer, The Los Angeles Convention Center will be hosting this year's; the expo will be featuring a slew of creators and shows, among other fun activities, celebrating the genre as a whole. One of the interesting events coming to the convention will be a "Kengan Ashura Special Screening & Talk Show" that will have creators Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon present. The panel will also feature a screening of some of the anime as well!Excited for the panel? Makke sure to visitfrom July 4th-7th!will premier onglobally on July 31st.