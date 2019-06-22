 KENGAN ASHURA: Series Having A Special Screening At Anime Expo With Creators
This years anime expo promises to have a lot of special screenings; including an episode of Kengan Ashura! Hit the jump to see what other special goodies are in store!

This summer, The Los Angeles Convention Center will be hosting this year's Anime Expo; the expo will be featuring a slew of creators and shows, among other fun activities, celebrating the genre as a whole. One of the interesting events coming to the convention will be a "Kengan Ashura Special Screening & Talk Show" that will have creators Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon present. The panel will also feature a screening of some of the anime as well! 



Excited for the panel? Makke sure to visit Anime Expo from July 4th-7th! Kengan Ashura will premier on Netflix globally on July 31st.  
