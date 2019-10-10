KENGAN ASHURA: The Promo For The Second Part Of The Series Has Been Released

The second part of series, Kengan Ashura, is coming to Netflix. Hit the jump to check out the brand new promo video ahead of its release!

When the first part of Kengan Ashura released on netflix, this past July, the series was a hit for viewers. Now, after the western success of the series, the second part of the anime is coming to Netflix and a brand new promo trailer was streamed to get fans excited! The second part will contain episodes 13 to 24 and is set to premier at the end of October. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited to continue the series? Make sure to check out the second part of Kengan Ashura when it releases, on Netflix, on October 31st!

