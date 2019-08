Kevin Smith To Helm MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION Anime Series For Netflix

The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

Announced during Power-Con 2019 (via), Kevin Smith will be at the helm of a Masters of the Universe continuation for Netflix. Masters of the Universe: Revelation will concludeThe anime series will be produced by Mattel Television. Rob David, VP of Mattel TV and the author of He-Man: The Eternity War, will serve as an executive producer. Smith will also serve that role as well as being the showrunner of Masters of the Universe: Revelation.The following writers are all on-board with the project: Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas). Powerhouse Animation are responsible for animating the series. They're best known for the Castlevania anime series.Netflix has released our first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation in the form of a poster — which you can check out below: