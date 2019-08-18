 Kevin Smith To Helm MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION Anime Series For Netflix
Netflix has announced an upcoming collaboration with Kevin Smith which will revitalize the classic Masters of the Universe animated series in the form of an anime.

Nebula | 8/18/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Toonado
Announced during Power-Con 2019 (via Toonado), Kevin Smith will be at the helm of a Masters of the Universe continuation for Netflix. Masters of the Universe: Revelation will conclude "unresolved storylines of the classic ‘80s era, picking up many of the characters’ journeys where they left off decades ago."

The anime series will be produced by Mattel Television. Rob David, VP of Mattel TV and the author of He-Man: The Eternity War, will serve as an executive producer. Smith will also serve that role as well as being the showrunner of Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The following writers are all on-board with the project: Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas). Powerhouse Animation are responsible for animating the series. They're best known for the Castlevania anime series.

Netflix has released our first look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation in the form of a poster — which you can check out below:
