KINGDOM: The Continuation Of The Third Season Is Coming Next Year Following COVID-19 Delays

Following a delay of the third season of the historical anime Kingdom , a new release date for the show's continuation has been revealed. Hit the jump for more information!

When it comes to manga, stories that lie in the historical genre tend to be hit or miss. However, when the series is a hit, it can reach an incredibly large audience and tells a story that can enthrall any reader, even if the ending is common knowledge.

Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom is a historical manga that follows a young man with dreams of becoming a great general and hopefully uniting China. Premiering in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2006, the book was a massive success and had not only spawned a live-action film but even two successful seasons on an anime!

The show's third season has already released a few episodes; however, due to COVID-19, production was put on hiatus, and the scheduled releases were put on pause. Thankfully, that news has been updated from the show's official site, and it looks like the third season will be continuing next spring!

While that may seem like a long wait, that will give the creators more than enough time to continue their work and deliver the best season yet. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below!





Hara's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.



Kingdom season 3 is set to continue in the spring of 2021!