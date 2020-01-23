 KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC: New Trailer Revealed For Part 2 Of CG Remake
A brand new trailer has come out for the second part of the CG remake for Knights of the Zodiac. Excited for the second part? Hit the jump to see the trailer!

marvelfreek94 | 1/23/2020
Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, had recently released the first half of the 12 part CG remake of the hit series, on Netflix. The series was received so well that the second part was bound to come at any time now. Now, a brand new trailer for the second half was recently released, in Japan, and showcases a ton of awesome new footage. Check it out below! 



Excited for the next, 6 six episode part? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Part two of Knights of the Zodiac will release worldwide, on Netflix, this Thursday! 
