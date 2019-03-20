KOKKOKU: New English Dubbed Trailer Streamed For Series

Time stopping series, Kokkoku, has unveiled its new English dubbed trailer for the anime. Hit the jump to see how the new dub sounds!

The synopsis for Kokkoku: " Juri Yukawa needs a timeout from her life. She's failed 19 job interviews, she's stuck living with her crazy family, and her chances of escaping to a life of her own are becoming increasingly remote. Suddenly, all of that becomes unimportant when her brother and nephew are kidnapped and held for an impossibly high ransom. That's when Juri's grandfather reveals an incredible secret: a mystical stone that allows Juri, her father and her Grandpa to enter the state of Stasis, where everyone else in the world is frozen in time! That should make rescuing their family easy, right? Wrong, because there's a sinister organization working against them who also can literally beat the clock!" This new series has just announced a brand new English dubbed trailer that can be seen below!







The series is based on Seita Horio's Kokkoku: Moment by Moment and released just over a year ago. Excited for the new dub? Kokkoku will be released on Blu-Ray, with the English dub, on April 16th!

