KONAMI Has Reported A Huge Increase Of Profits In 2017

Konami has officially reported their overall revenue for its fiscal year that ended in March. The company has seen a huge increase of profits to say the least. Get the full details after the jump!

Earlier this week Konami had officially reported their overall revenue for its fiscal year that ended in March of this year, the company reports that they had an overall revenue of about 2.19 billion US Dollars. They also noted that this was a a 4.2% increase from the previous year. Its operating profit for the year was about $413 million US Dollars, which is a whopping a 24.3% increase from last year.



Konami has reported that their highest earning business segment is "digital entertainment," which includes mobile games, card games, and video games. The digital entertainment segment earned about $1.1 billion US Dollars. The second highest earning segment was amusement machines. The segment earned about $228 million US Dollars. After that it was followed by "Gaming & Systems" and "Health & Fitness."



What are your thoughts on the report? Have you noticed Konami rising up slowly? Which of their most recent games has been your favorite? Sound off with your thoughts and answers in the usual place down below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE