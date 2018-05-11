KONOSUBA Anime Film Has Shared A New Teaser Visual

The anime film adaptation of authors Kurone Mishima and Natsume Akatsuki's fantasy light novel series, Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! , has shared a new key visual. Here is more.

The official konosuba website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming movie inspired by the anime series. The image has the protagonists running away or towards danger while Megumin is hitting a pose and watching the camera unimpressed. The film's title is KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Crimson Legend.

Takaomi Kanasaki is directing the film, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kouichi Kikuta is under character design and Masato Koda produces the music. As of right now, there is no information on the voice cast, whether the same people are coming back or an entirely new group is working on the project.

The anime adaptation's first season aired from January 2016 to March 2016 with a total of 10 episodes. The main voice cast is the following: Rie Takahsashi as Megumin, Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Satou, Sora Amamiya as Aqua and Ai Kayano as Lalatina Dustiness Ford. The second season aired from January 2017 to March 2017 and also counts with 10 episodes, same voice cast and same staff.