LALALA-LALA CHAN: New Season Sets Premier Date For Its Children Series

Japanese children's show Lalala-Lala Chan has just unveiled a new trailer and release date for its fourth season. Hit the jump for details!

Aeon Fantasy's (the indoor children's theme park) children's series Lalala-Lala Chan, has officially announced its fourth season release date and a brand new trailer. The series follows Molly and her day to day life and adventures with her friends that also live in the town. The show has about five minute long episodes that stream not just on TV but also on Youtube. Fell free to check out the new trailer below!







The series first aired in 2015 and is set to premier On Kids Station, in Japan at 10:25 am and is set to premier on December 24th. The series is also going to be set to stream on Youtube on December 28th as well! The season, titled Lalala-Lala Chan: Lalatto Mainichi, is sure to make a lot of its viewers smile for another season and more to come. Any readers with children who know this show? Interested to show it to a younger viewer you know? Share your thoughts in the comments!

