LAPIS RE:LIGHTS: A Fourth Promo Revealed For Upcoming Idol Franchise

Another promo has been announced for the upcoming Magic/Idol franchise Lapis Re:LIGHTs . Hit the jump to check out the new footage before the series' exciting July premiere!

Another new and exciting idol franchise is coming from KLab Games and Kadokawa! Given a genre designation called "Magic x Idol," Lapis Re: LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Maho ga Tsukaeru~ is a brand new multimedia franchise that is coming to fans this July!

The series, which is described as "The Idols in this world can use magic," tells the story of six different idol groups, all with magical powers, who use their skills to create some of the best shows imaginable. In the future, the creators plan on having multiple manga, light novels, live performances, and even a mobile game all under the same brand!

To get fans excited for the new series, KLab Games and Kadokawa have released multiple promotional videos that showcase the various idol groups in the series, the most recent being the group, Sugar Pockets. The series has also released some other great trailers that reveal a lot of new footage.

The most recent update to the series comes in the forum of its 4th official promo video! In the video, fans can see the many character interactions, show performances, and even the release date! Make sure to check out the trailer below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





Lapis Re: LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Maho ga Tsukaeru~ will premiere, in Japn, on July 4th!