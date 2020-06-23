LAPIS RE:LIGHTS: New Promo Video Revealed For Idol Crew Sugar Pockets

A new idol franchise is coming. With that, a whole lot of new music and games to accompany it! Hit the jump to check out a new promotional video for the Lapis Re:Lights anime!

Japan has fostered multitudes of idol franchises, both real and animated, over decades. From anime like Show by Rock!! to Idolish7, the genre has done well as both a video game and anime brand. The genre has done so well that there is a new series that will be making its way to the small screen.

Lapis Re: LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Maho ga Tsukaeru~, roughly translated to "The Idols in this world can use magic," is a series that tries to achieve something different. The big difference is that aside from singing, these idols will also be using their magical abilities to help their fame grow.

The new franchise has also revealed on covering the world of video games, with a mobile game in development by KLabs and Kadokawa. As the brand continues to grow, fans can expect to see manga and more live events as well. However, the focus for right now will be on the anime.

As there are multiple idol groups in the series, various promos have been released. One of these promos that have begun to stream covers the Idol group, Sugar Pockets! The promo will feature new footage and dialogue from the characters!

As the series approaches its release, it doesn't hurt to get some research in before diving into the new franchise. Make sure to check out the video below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

The Lapis Re: LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Maho ga Tsukaeru~ anime is set to release on July 4th!