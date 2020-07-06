LAPIS RE:LIGHTS: New Promo Video Revealed For Upcoming Magical Idol Franchise

Magic and idols are combining for a brand new franchise! Hit the jump to see what happens when you take various idol groups and give them the ability to use magic in Lapis RE: LiGHTs !

The idol franchise has been around for a long time in Japan. Idols are singers whose image, looks, and personality are marketed as a brand. There are multitudes of real-life idols that exist in the world; however, there are also quite a few video games that bring the idol world to life for players. Some of these games include The Ensemble Stars, The Idolmaster, Idolish7, and Show By Rock!!

A new series that is set to be released is called Lapis RE: LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Maho ga Tsukaeru~, which roughly translates to "The idols in this world can use magic. This franchise marks one of, if not, the very first time that the idea of magic has been combined with an idol series; to be used in the forefront.

The franchise is planning on covering two fronts, first, to be released as an anime, directed by Hiroyuki Hata and developed by Yokohama Animation lab. The series story is set to cover multiple idol groups by the names of LiGHTs, IV KLORE, Kono Hama wa Otome, Sugar Pockets, Sadistic★Candy, supernova, and Ray. The anime has also began streaming a brand new promo.

Once the show has released, the franchise plans to follow with a mobile game release developed by KLabs and Kadokawa. The series also plans to continue branching out with novels and live-events. One of the more exciting reveals is that a manga is also in the works that will be drawn by Hiroichi and Shingo Nagai.

While idols are nothing new to japan, Lapis RE: LiGHTs will be making sure it sticks out with its unique premise and plans for other mediums. The series is shaping up to be an enjoyable and exciting addition to the idol genre. To get a glimpse of what to expect, make sure to check out the brand new promo!



The Lapis RE: LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Maho ga Tsukaeru~ anime is set to release on June 13th!