LiveChart Partners Up With GKIDSfilms To Give Away MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Merchandise And A Pair Of Tickets

LiveChart and GKIDSfilms partner up to give away some merchandise and a pair of tickets to studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future . Here is more information.

This is the link you need to visit in order to register and participate in this raffle. The raffle has 191 entries as of right now and has 6 days left for fans to enter.



The prizes are the following: an original Japanese Mirai 11x17 mini-poster, a Mirai button pack and 2 tickets to see the movie in theaters. The way to enter this raffle is really simple, all you need to do is register with your social media information. Give an email and done, you can have up to 8 entries in this raffle.

The English dub version of the movie premiered at the Animation is Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19 and will screened in 700 theaters. November 29 and December 5 will be English subtitled versions and December 8 will be English-dubbed.

The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.