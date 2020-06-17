LOG HORIZON: The Newest Season Of The Anime Has Been Delayed Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

The third season of Log Horizon is on its way, but fans may have to wait a little bit longer than previously expected. Due to the recent pandemic, the series has announced a hiatus. Hit the jump for more!

In 2010, Mamare Touno and Kazuhiro Hara launched the novel series, Log Horizon. The series told the story of a video game world where players could enact their fantasy adventures. Yet, everything changed once players found themselves locked in the game and realize that fantasy is reality, and the new game is survival.

As of now, the novels have released at least 13 compiled volumes, with the 14th underway. The novel series was a massive success and has even spawned two complete seasons of an anime. The series is being produced through Studio DEEN and is underway with the developing the show's third season.

The third season of the series, Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table, share the same name as the novel's 12th volume and is being directed by Shinji Ishihara. Ishihara has worked on the other seasons with writer Toshizo Nemoto.

In a recent reveal from NHK, the series has announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series would have to delay its premiere. The virus has forced multiple set to either cancel or postpone their releases to keep staff safe.

With the new delay set, fans will have to wait a bit longer, but that doesn't mean that the season won't be the most exciting yet! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new update in the usual spot!

The story of the Log Horizon novels begins when 30,000 Japanese gamers are trapped in the fantasy online game world Elder Tale. What was once a "sword-and-sorcery world" is now the "real world." Shiroe, Naotsugu, and Akasuki join together to survive.

Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table will be premiering January 2021.