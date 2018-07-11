LU OVER THE WALL Anime Film Getting A DVD Release With Shout! Factory

Licensor GKIDS has announced that it will be releasing, along with Shout! Factory, a Blu-ray/DVD package, DVD by itself and a digital download of the anime film Lu Over the Wall. The movie will be out on February 5 and will have both English and Japanese audio, a commentary and an interview with its director.



The movie premiered on May 19, 2017 in Japan and is produced by Fuji TV, Toho, Fuji Pacific Music Publishing and BS Fuji. NYAV Post and GKIDS have the English license while Science SARU is the studio that animated it.



The main voice cast is: Kanon Tani as Lu and Shouta Shimoda as Kai Ashimoto. Eunyoung Choi produced it, Masaaki Yuasa wrote the script/directed the movie and Reiko Yoshida helped finish some elements in the script.